52-year-old Central Texas man dies in ATV crash

By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Friday identified a 52-year-old man who died in an ATV crash Wednesday morning east of Troy as Jerry Gardner Kruithof of Temple.

Kruithof was riding south on Bottoms East Road at around 9 a.m. Wednesday about three miles east of Troy when he failed to negotiate a turn and the ATV overturned and landed in a ditch, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Wasko said Friday.

When troopers arrived they found the 2014 CForce ATV in the ditch on its side and on top of Kruitholf, he said.

Kruithof died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, Washko said.

