Alert issued for missing Texas woman, 21
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a 21-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday evening in San Antonio.
Kimberly Mata was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday walking in the 2900 block of West Commerce Street in San Antonio.
Her disappearance, “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety,” authorities said.
Mata is 5-foot-1, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a maroon and white shirt and black pants.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.
