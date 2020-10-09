Alert issued for missing Texas woman, 21

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a 21-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday evening in San Antonio.

Kimberly Mata was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday walking in the 2900 block of West Commerce Street in San Antonio.

Her disappearance, “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety,” authorities said.

Mata is 5-foot-1, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and white shirt and black pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

