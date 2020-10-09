Another Central Texas high school game canceled, another homecoming postponed

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night’s football game between Chilton and Hubbard has been canceled after a Chilton varsity athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The cancellation forced Hubbard to postpone all homecoming activities until next month.

The Chilton student was last in class on Wednesday and took part in football practice on Monday and Tuesday, the district said in a Facebook post.

“As a result, we are contact tracing and will require all individuals with whom the student might have had close contact to quarantine,” the post said.

Because of the positive test the district suspended all football activities and shifted all varsity football players to remote learning.

Good Evening Pirate Nation. This evening the Chilton ISD received notice that a male, varsity athlete tested positive... Posted by Chilton ISD on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hubbard ISD officials, meanwhile, postponed homecoming activities until Nov. 6 as a result of the cancellation.

Friday’s pep rally was also canceled.

We have just been informed that Chilton has a confirmed positive case of Covid-19. Unfortunately, it is with great... Posted by Hubbard ISD on Friday, October 9, 2020

