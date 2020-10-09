Advertisement

Another Central Texas high school game canceled, another homecoming postponed

Another Central Texas high school football game has been canceled and another area school’s homecoming postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Another Central Texas high school football game has been canceled and another area school’s homecoming postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night’s football game between Chilton and Hubbard has been canceled after a Chilton varsity athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The cancellation forced Hubbard to postpone all homecoming activities until next month.

The Chilton student was last in class on Wednesday and took part in football practice on Monday and Tuesday, the district said in a Facebook post.

“As a result, we are contact tracing and will require all individuals with whom the student might have had close contact to quarantine,” the post said.

Because of the positive test the district suspended all football activities and shifted all varsity football players to remote learning.

Good Evening Pirate Nation. This evening the Chilton ISD received notice that a male, varsity athlete tested positive...

Posted by Chilton ISD on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hubbard ISD officials, meanwhile, postponed homecoming activities until Nov. 6 as a result of the cancellation.

Friday’s pep rally was also canceled.

We have just been informed that Chilton has a confirmed positive case of Covid-19. Unfortunately, it is with great...

Posted by Hubbard ISD on Friday, October 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

University of Texas staff member dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A University of Texas staff member has died after a short battle with COVID-19.

Health

Local officials aren’t giving the OK for bars to reopen, yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
County officials in Central Texas were waiting for more information from the state before giving the OK for bars to reopen at 50% capacity.

Health

Seven more area residents die of COVID-19, 170 new cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 is responsible for seven more deaths in Central Texas as well as for more closings and cancellations as more than 170 new cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday in the region.

Health

Baylor suspends all football-related activities

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Waco ISD to close 4 campuses effective Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Waco ISD is closing four secondary campuses effective Friday because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Health

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health

Central Texas district cancels classes after jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas district canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Health

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

Health

Staying home, staying busy; local couple continues to contend with COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
One local couple is playing it safe by staying at home as much as possible, but the two admit that after seven months it’s getting old.

Health

One local youth football league has a plan to keep players on the field

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas youth football league has a plan aimed at keeping its players on the field.