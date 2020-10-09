COVID-19 claims another life in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County Health District officials announced the county’s 124th death from COVID-19 Friday, a 78-year-old woman.

The health district reported 79 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total to 8,879.

Of the total, 503 cases were active Friday and 8,252 patients have recovered.

Fifty three were hospitalized on Friday, seven on ventilators.

