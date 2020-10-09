Advertisement

COVID-19 claims another life in McLennan County

The COVID-19 death toll in McLennan County rose to 124 Friday. (MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County Health District officials announced the county’s 124th death from COVID-19 Friday, a 78-year-old woman.

The health district reported 79 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total to 8,879.

Of the total, 503 cases were active Friday and 8,252 patients have recovered.

Fifty three were hospitalized on Friday, seven on ventilators.

