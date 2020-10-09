Advertisement

Crash on Central Texas highway leaves at least one dead

At least one person is dead after a crash on a busy Central Texas highway.
At least one person is dead after a crash on a busy Central Texas highway.(KBTX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – At least one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 6 in Robertson County.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident just after 8:30 a.m. Friday on northbound Highway 6 at Campbell’s Creek near the Robertson-Brazos county line.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles, according to initial reports.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health resources available in the community

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Three caught on camera burglarizing local storage units

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Three burglars were caught on camera as they broke into a number of units at a local storage facility and then escaped in a four-door sedan with the property they stole.

State

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 threat

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat, organizers announced Friday.

News

Shooting sends 2 men to local hospital

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to a local hospital.

Latest News

Health

Local officials aren’t giving the OK for bars to reopen, yet

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
County officials in Central Texas were waiting for more information from the state before giving the OK for bars to reopen at 50% capacity.

Health

Seven more area residents die of COVID-19, 170 new cases confirmed

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 is responsible for seven more deaths in Central Texas as well as for more closings and cancellations as more than 170 new cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday in the region.

Politics

UT/TT POLL: Trump leads Biden by 5 points in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROSS RAMSEY
The president leads the former vice president 50%-45% in Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Our Town

Killeen: City releases plan for downtown revitalization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The city of Killeen has announced a new plan to revitalize its downtown area in order to attract more businesses and retain top talent.

Our Town

McLennan County: Jury summons mailed, in-person trials to resume in November

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
After an eight-month hiatus, in-person jury trials are set to resume next month in McLennan County--for thousands, that means jury duty.

News

Voters to decide on creating Bell County emergency services district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Creating an emergency services district would allow the Salado Volunteer Fire Department to receive funding from a property tax.