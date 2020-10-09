Crash on Central Texas highway leaves at least one dead

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – At least one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 6 in Robertson County.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident just after 8:30 a.m. Friday on northbound Highway 6 at Campbell’s Creek near the Robertson-Brazos county line.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles, according to initial reports.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

