Killeen releases new plan for downtown revitalization

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen has announced a new plan to revitalize its downtown area in order to attract more businesses and retain top talent.

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, together with the group 14 Forward published their plan for an “Innovation District” for the city last week. They said it’s all in an effort to breathe life into an area of town that’s long been neglected.

The plan is the result of several population growth studies coordinated by the chamber during the past two years.

The lead researcher on the project, Russell Archambault, with the firm RKG and Associates said a revitalized downtown will be key in attracting top employers, and keeping top talent in Bell County.

“We know this is an attractive place for people who want to raise a family for the most part,” Archambault said last year when the first study was unveiled. “They will need to have reasons to come back and usually that’s a job. Not only to be close to family, but they will probably be giving up some salary somewhere else to come back home. What do you have to offer them?”

As of right now, Killeen City Councilmembers said the revitalization effort is still in the planning stages.

To check out the full report, click here.

