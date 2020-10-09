Advertisement

Know her? Texas cold case investigators look for leads in 28-year-old murder

An updated facial reconstruction of the woman based on data from a more recent anthropological analysis.
An updated facial reconstruction of the woman based on data from a more recent anthropological analysis.(Texas DPS)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas cold case investigators increased the reward for information Friday to as much as $6,000 in the 1992 murder of a woman whose identity remains a mystery.

"It’s hoped that by identifying the woman the perpetrator can be brought to justice, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release Friday.

Members of a pipeline construction crew found the woman’s remains on March 2, 1992 in dense brush on a ranch on FM 2678 about four miles east of Refugio.

She died of a gunshot wound.

Authorities found a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots and a red earring at the scene, but no identification.

Forensic experts determined she was white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years of age, and about 5-foot-3.

Authorities think her remains went undiscovered for one to three years.

To be eligible for the reward, information must be provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers Cold Case Website.

