Local officials aren’t giving the OK for bars to reopen, yet

County officials in Central Texas were waiting for more information from the state before giving the OK for bars to reopen at 50% capacity.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) – A day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced bars in most parts of Texas can reopen at 50% capacity next week with the permission of county judges, local county officials were hesitant Thursday to grant that permission because of what they said was little guidance from the state.

“I literally was informed of this the same time everyone else was,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said over the phone Thursday.

“I’m working to get in touch with the governor’s office and the (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) to see how to move forward,” Blackburn said.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton had similar reservations.

“I don’t want to issue an order before I know the consequences of doing so,” Felton said.

He says he’s also hoping to clarify with the state what is needed from the county to allow bars to open next Wednesday.

Abbott’s executive order says bars can reopen in counties in state Trauma Service Areas where the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is less than 15% of hospital capacity.

In the region that includes Waco and McLennan County Thursday, COVID-19 patients made up 12.4% of total hospitalizations and occupied 9.0% of available hospital beds Thursday while in the region that includes Bell County they made up 3.0% of total hospitalizations and occupied 2.5% of available beds.

Some places are ready to get back to business.

Elk Hall on U.S. Highway 84 east of Bellmead plans to open next weekend, no matter what.

“I don’t really see where they can differentiate between bars and dance halls,” owner Tammy Pavelka said.

She says the hall will encourage social distancing, and says as long as people are smart, she hopes to stay open.

“The groups pretty much stay to themselves, there isn’t a lot of inner mingling going on, but they’ll be very excited once I post that we’re ready to roll on Oct. 17.”

