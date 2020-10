Nov. 3 General Election voter information, resources

TEXAS GENERAL ELECTION CALENDAR

First Day of Early Voting: Tuesday Oct. 13

Last Day of Early Voting: Friday Oct. 30

Election Day: Tues Nov. 3 (Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

ELECTION INFORMATION

League of Women Voters Nonpartisan Voters Guide

Vote 411 personalized voting information

Bell County election information

Bosque County election information

Coryell County election information

Falls County election information

Freestone County election information

Hamilton County election information

Hill County election information

Lampasas County election information

Leon County election information

Limestone County election information

McLennan County voter information

McLennan County online mail-in ballot tracker

Milam County election information

Mills County election information

San Saba County election information

SEARCH FOR A CITY WEBSITE

CENTRAL TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEBSITES

Election information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office

VOTETEXAS.GOV

WHO/WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

FEDERAL

PRESIDENT

REPUBLICAN

Donald J. Trump I

DEMOCRAT

Joseph Biden

LIBERTARIAN

Jo Jorgensen

GREEN

Howie Hawkins

U.S. SENATE

REPUBLICAN

John Cornyn I

DEMOCRAT

Mary “MJ” Hegar

LIBERTARIAN

Kerry Douglas McKennon

GREEN

David Collins

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

REPUBLICAN

Kevin Brady I

DEMOCRAT

Elizabeth Hernandez

LIBERTARIAN

Chris Duncan

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 11

REPUBLICAN

August Pfluger

DEMOCRAT

Jon Mark Hogg

LIBERTARIAN

Wacey Alpha Cody

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 17

REPUBLICAN

Pete Sessions

DEMOCRAT

Rick Kennedy

LIBERTARIAN

Ted Brown

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 25

REPUBLICAN

Roger Williams I

DEMOCRAT

Julie Oliver

LIBERTARIAN

Bill Kelsey

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 31

REPUBLICAN

John Carter I

DEMOCRAT

Donna Imam

LIBERTARIAN

Clark Patterson

STATE

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

REPUBLICAN

James “Jim” Wright

DEMOCRAT

Chrysta Castañeda

LIBERTARIAN

Matt Sterett

GREEN

Katija “Kat” Gruene

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

REPUBLICAN

Nathan Hecht I

DEMOCRAT

Amy Clark Meachum

LIBERTARIAN

Mark Ash

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT PL. 6

REPUBLICAN

Jane Bland I

DEMOCRAT

Kathy Cheng

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT PL. 7

REPUBLICAN

Jeff Boyd I

DEMOCRAT

Staci Williams

LIBERTARIAN

William Bryan Strange III

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT PL. 8

REPUBLICAN

Brett Busby I

DEMOCRAT

Gisela D. Triana

LIBERTARIAN

Tom Oxford

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PL. 3

REPUBLICAN

Bert Richardson I

DEMOCRAT

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PL. 4

REPUBLICAN

Kevin Patrick Yeary I

DEMOCRAT

Tina Clinton

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PL. 9

REPUBLICAN

David Newell I

DEMOCRAT

Brandon Birmingham

REGIONAL

STATE SENATE DIST. 22

REPUBLICAN

Brian Birdwell I

DEMOCRAT

Robert Vick

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 24

REPUBLICAN*

Dawn Buckingham I

DEMOCRAT

Clayton Tucker

STATE REP. DISTRICT 8

REPUBLICAN

Cody Harris

LIBERTARIAN

R. Edwin Adams

STATE REP. DIST. 12

REPUBLICAN* Kyle Kacal I

STATE REP. DIST. 20

REPUBLICAN

Terry Wilson I

DEMOCRAT*

Jessica Tiedt

STATE REP. DIST. 54

REPUBLICAN*

Brad Buckley I

DEMOCRAT*

Likeithia “Keke” Williams

STATE REP. DIST. 55

REPUBLICAN*

Hugh Shine I

STATE REP. DIST. 56

REPUBLICAN*

Charles “Doc” Anderson I

DEMOCRAT

Katherine Turner-Pearson

STATE REP. DIST. 57

REPUBLICAN*

Trent Ashby I

DEMOCRAT*

Jason Rogers

STATE REP. DIST. 58

REPUBLICAN*

DeWayne Burns I

DEMOCRAT*

Cindy Rocha

STATE REP. DIST. 59

REPUBLICAN*

Shelby Slawson

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5

REPUBLICAN*

Lani Popp

DEMOCRAT*

Rebecca Bell-Metereau

LIBERTARIAN

Stephane Berlin

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 10

REPUBLICAN

Tom Maynard I

DEMOCRAT

Marsha Burnett-Webster

LIBERTARIAN

Trip (Robert III) Seibold

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 14

REPUBLICAN

Sue Melton-Malone I

DEMOCRAT*

Greg Alvord

CHIEF JUSTICE, 3RD COURT OF APPEALS

REPUBLICAN*

Jeff Rose I

DEMOCRAT*

Darlene Byrne

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS PL. 2

REPUBLICAN*

Matt Johnson

JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS PL. 3 (Unexpired term)

REPUBLICAN

John E. Neill I

BELL COUNTY*

27th STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

REPUBLICAN

John Gauntt I

146th STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

REPUBLICAN*

Jack Jones I

426th STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

REPUBLICAN*

Steve Duskie

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REPUBLICAN

Jim Nichols I

SHERIFF

REPUBLICAN

Eddy Lange I

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICAN*

Shay Luedeke I

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

REPUBLICAN*

Russell T. Schneider I

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

REPUBLICAN*

Bill Schumann I

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3, PLACE 1

REPUBLICAN

David Barfield I

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1

REPUBLICAN*

Michael Keefe

DEMOCRAT*

Gregory Johnson

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 2 LOCAL OPTION LIQUOR ELECTION

(Sale of wine and beer for off-premise consumption)

For

Against

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

REPUBLICAN*

Patricia “Pat” Duffield I

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

REPUBLICAN

Rolly Correa I

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

REPUBLICAN

Devin Rosenthal

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

REPUBLICAN

Michael Copeland

DEMOCRAT

Martha Dominguez

BOSQUE COUNTY

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

REPUBLICAN

Adam Sibley I

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REPUBLICAN

Natalie Koehler I

SHERIFF

REPUBLICAN

Trace Hendricks

DEMOCRAT

Danny Ragsdale

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICAN

Arlene Swiney I

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1

REPUBLICAN

Billy Hall

DEMOCRAT

John McPeek

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3

REPUBLICAN

Larry Philipp I

COUNTY CONSTABLE PCT. 1

REPUBLICAN

Scott Ferguson I

COUNTY CONSTABLE PCT. 2

REPUBLICAN

Jay Sparkman

