Showers Expected Today, Record Heat This Weekend

Hurricane Delta makes landfall later today near Cameron, Louisiana which is very close to where Hurricane Laura moved ashore less than two months ago. Hurricane Delta will not be quite as powerful as Laura was, but it’ll still bring destructive winds and storm surge in addition to flooding rains to Louisiana and into the deep south. Just like we saw with Hurricane Laura, Delta may send a few fringe showers into our area during the morning and early afternoon today. A few scattered showers will move through this morning east of I-35 but some of those showers may approach the I-35 corridor during the late morning and afternoon. Any rain that reaches the I-35 corridor should be on an isolated basis but any rain today could be locally heavy at times. Rain chances tail off during the afternoon and we’re expecting to be rain free by sunset tonight. Under a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs today will warm into the low-to-mid 80s but upper 70s are expected near I-45 where rain chances are highest and clouds will be abundant.

Get ready for summer this weekend! Thanks to sinking air behind departing Delta and south and southwesterly winds we’re expecting a BIG boost to our temperatures this weekend! High temperatures Saturday won’t be too too bad as they warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, but we’re expecting high temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday. Waco’s forecasted high temperature of 97° would tie the record high. West of Highway 281, it’s not impossible to see a stray 100° reading. Thankfully, a cold front is set to move through the area Monday and should get the heat out of here fairly quickly. It’ll still be warm Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s but that’s of course a lot better than the upper 90s! Temperatures will only sink into the mid 80s for much of next week but another cold front set to arrive Thursday into Friday may bring us a little bit of rain and should drop temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for next weekend. Another cold front may arrive next Sunday and could drop temperatures even more. Next Sunday’s front isn’t set in stone though but it’s looking promising for now.

