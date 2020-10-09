Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%.

It tacked more gains onto Wednesday’s rise after President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy.

He said Thursday morning that “very productive” talks have begun.

Banks, technology and communications companies led the gains.

Energy stocks jumped after the price of U.S. crude oil climbed more than 3%.

