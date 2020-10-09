Advertisement

Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%.

It tacked more gains onto Wednesday’s rise after President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy.

He said Thursday morning that “very productive” talks have begun.

Banks, technology and communications companies led the gains.

Energy stocks jumped after the price of U.S. crude oil climbed more than 3%.

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

Dream Home Storage Solutions

Updated: 8 hours ago

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Across the country, hiring has slowed just as federal rescue aid has run out, hampering an economy still climbing out of the deep hole created by the pandemic.

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The tweets came hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a stimulus effort for the economy until after the election.

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100 million

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lowe's will hand out another round of bonuses totaling $100 million.

Wall Street cheerleader Trump has little invested himself

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Bernard Condon
President Donald Trump’s relentless cheerleading for the stock market, taking full credit for its gains, has been a hallmark of his presidency, through more than 150 tweets and exuberant rhetoric at his rallies. Yet behind the bluster is a simple fact of which most voters are unaware.

No credit? 3 steps to qualify for a great credit card

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By Erin Hurd, NerdWallet
These steps won’t necessarily work for everyone, especially those with damaged credit. But it’s a path worth taking for those with little to no credit history.

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economic recovery has slowed in recent months compared with its rapid improvement in May and June.