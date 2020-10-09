Temple PD investigating shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue Thursday evening.

According to Temple police, two men were shot Thursday evening. Both men were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life threatening injuries in private vehicles.

When officers arrived on scene, no one was there. Temple police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

