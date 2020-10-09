Advertisement

Three caught on camera burglarizing local storage units

Officers responded to the burglary at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the facility in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue.(Killeen Police Dept.)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three burglars were caught on camera as they broke into a number of units at a Killeen storage facility and then escaped in a four-door sedan with the property they stole.

Officers responded to the burglary at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the facility in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue.

One of the burglars, who may be Hispanic, was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Another was wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt, a blue mask, black jogging-style pants with a white stripe and gray shoes.

Police described the third burglar only as heavyset.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

