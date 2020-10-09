Advertisement

Toasty Weekend, but Several Cold Fronts to Look Forward to Next Week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Get ready for summer this weekend! Thanks to sinking air behind departing Delta and south and southwesterly winds we’re expecting a BIG boost to our temperatures this weekend! High temperatures Saturday won’t be too too bad as they warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, but we’re expecting high temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday. Record high is 97° and we will likely West of Highway 281, it’s not impossible to see a stray 100° reading. Thankfully, a cold front is set to move through the area Monday and should get the heat out of here fairly quickly. It’ll still be warm Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s but that’s of course a lot better than the upper 90s! Temperatures will only sink into the mid 80s for much of next week but another cold front set to arrive Thursday into Friday may bring us a little bit of rain and should drop temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for next weekend. Another cold front may arrive next Sunday and could drop temperatures even more. Next Sunday’s front isn’t set in stone though but it’s looking promising for now.

