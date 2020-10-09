Advertisement

University of Texas staff member dies of COVID-19

A University of Texas staff member has died after a short battle with COVID-19. (UT photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A University of Texas staff member has died after a short battle with COVID-19, the university’s president, Jay Hartzell, announced in a letter to the campus community.

The unnamed staff member “was beloved by many in our community and had spent a decade on the Forty Acres, working tirelessly behind the scenes in Utilities and Energy Management to ensure that our university could operate at the very highest level,” Hartzell wrote.

The staff member had not been on campus since mid-September, Harzell said.

Harzell announced the university’s first COVID-19 death on Wednesday, an unnamed custodial services employee who was diagnosed with the virus last month.

