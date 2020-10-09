US Dept. of Education fines Baylor more than $461,000 for Clery Act violations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor University $461,656 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting between 2011 and 2016.

The university doesn’t plan to contest the fine, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in an email to students and faculty.

“These violations include lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions, and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log,” she said.

“Additionally, we believe that the Department of Education took note of the University’s significant corrective actions made in the administration of and compliance with the Clery Act, and found them acceptable,” she said.

“In contrast to other institutions that have also been found in violation of the Clery Act enforcement actions, Baylor will not be required to undergo ongoing Clery compliance reviews related to this inquiry by the Department of Education.”

The Department of Education announced in March 2017 in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal that engulfed the school’s football program it was opening an investigation focused on the school’s crime reporting process and would review Baylor’s annual Fire Safety and Security report, which include the university’s drug and alcohol abuse prevention program.

Baylor’s Clery report showed no sexual assaults on campus in 2011, 2 rapes in 2012 on campus, 6 cases in 2013 on campus, 5 reported rapes on campus in 2014 and 23 rapes in 2015, an increase of 360 percent.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, which was signed into law in 1990, requires campuses to share information about campus crime and efforts to improve campus safety.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.