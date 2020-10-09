Advertisement

US Dept. of Education fines Baylor more than $461,000 for Clery Act violations

The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor more than $460,000 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting. (Baylor University photo/file)
The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor more than $460,000 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting. (Baylor University photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baylor University $461,656 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting between 2011 and 2016.

The university doesn’t plan to contest the fine, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in an email to students and faculty.

“These violations include lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions, and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log,” she said.

“Additionally, we believe that the Department of Education took note of the University’s significant corrective actions made in the administration of and compliance with the Clery Act, and found them acceptable,” she said.

“In contrast to other institutions that have also been found in violation of the Clery Act enforcement actions, Baylor will not be required to undergo ongoing Clery compliance reviews related to this inquiry by the Department of Education.”

The Department of Education announced in March 2017 in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal that engulfed the school’s football program it was opening an investigation focused on the school’s crime reporting process and would review Baylor’s annual Fire Safety and Security report, which include the university’s drug and alcohol abuse prevention program.

Baylor’s Clery report showed no sexual assaults on campus in 2011, 2 rapes in 2012 on campus, 6 cases in 2013 on campus, 5 reported rapes on campus in 2014 and 23 rapes in 2015, an increase of 360 percent.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, which was signed into law in 1990, requires campuses to share information about campus crime and efforts to improve campus safety.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Know her? Texas cold case investigators look for leads in 28-year-old murder

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas cold case investigators increased the reward for information Friday in the 1992 murder of a woman whose identity remains a mystery.

Health

Another Central Texas high school game canceled, another homecoming postponed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas high school football game has been canceled and another area school’s homecoming postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

News

52-year-old Central Texas man dies in ATV crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Friday identified a 52-year-old Central Texas man who died in an ATV crash.

State

Alert issued for missing Texas woman, 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities issued an alert Friday for a missing 21-year-old Texas woman.

Latest News

Health

University of Texas staff member dies of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A University of Texas staff member has died after a short battle with COVID-19.

News

Crash on Central Texas highway leaves at least one dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least one person is dead after a crash on a busy Central Texas highway.

News

Mental health resources available in the community

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Three caught on camera burglarizing local storage units

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three burglars were caught on camera as they broke into a number of units at a local storage facility and then escaped in a four-door sedan with the property they stole.

State

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 threat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat, organizers announced Friday.

News

Shooting sends 2 men to local hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to a local hospital.