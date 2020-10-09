Voters to decide on creating Bell County emergency services district

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County area voters will decide whether a new emergency services district would be created. The decision will be on the November election ballot.

Creating an emergency services district would allow the Salado Volunteer Fire Department to receive funding from a property tax.

Currently the Salado Volunteer Fire Department is entirely operated by unpaid volunteers.

“We do have times in the day where someone calls and they need medical attention and we don’t have anybody to send,” said Bert Henry, the department’s public information officer.

The department is currently funded with $40,000-$50,000 a year from The Village of Salado and about $60,000 from Bell County. But Henry said that money is insufficient to cover it’s operating costs.

“Most of the funds we rely on are from donations and fundraisers and we haven’t had any fundraisers this year because of COVID-19," Henry said.

If passed, the Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 would initially have a tax rate of 8 cents per $100 valuation.

The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County states the average home value in Salado is $258, 951. That means the average homeowner would pay $207.16 in yearly property taxes to fund the district if the measure is passed.

If passed, the Bell County Emergency Services District would be the first in the county. It would provide emergency services to Salado and parts of southern Bell County--an are totaling approximately 116 square miles.

Salado Volunteer Firefighters have responded to 738 emergency calls and spent 1,248 hours on scene this year according to the department.

“During the day we are all full time employed and we’re having to leave work in order to answer to these calls for service,” Henry said.

Henry said with the funding from the creation of the emergency services district, the department would like to hire full or part time firefighters for quicker response to calls. He said the funds will also go toward replacing some equipment and conducting training for firefighters.

The issue of creating the Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 will be on the November election ballot for precincts 103, 113 and 203 in Bell County.

