Waco: Free mental health resources available

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Heart of Texas MHMR is participating in the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program, along with 10 other organizations in the Waco area: McLennan Community College, United Way of Waco-McLennan County, Prosper Waco, Baylor University, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Waco Foundation, the city of Waco and McLennan County.

The goal of the partnership is to connect people in the service area to personal and community resources that are already available in the community.

Vince Erickson, project manager for Heart of Texas MHMR, said the group just started on the second phase of a two-part grant.

The program was started after COVID-19 was declared a national disaster.

“We want to make sure that folks have everything at their fingertips to know that they’re not alone,” Erickson said, "that the community is with them, that the community is there for them.”

Since the program started, Erickson said more than 1,000 people have had individual counseling sessions, and there have been 12 group sessions.

Natalie Kelinske, director of communications and donor services for the Waco Foundation, said the need for mental health services had been discussed a lot in the Strategic Communication Workgroup organized by the mayor.

Kelinske said members in the group come from a lot of different backgrounds, and the stress caused by the pandemic was a concern in all sectors. Anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic can reach out for assistance, and that impact can come in different ways.

“Stress that comes with job loss, or financial insecurities, or issues at home or food insecurities, all of those things are related to this disaster,” Kelinske said.

The resources are available to anyone who lives in the Heart of Texas MHMR service area, which covers McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties. If you need assistance, you can call the toll-free number 866-576-1101 or fill out the online form at the Heart of Texas MHMR website.

