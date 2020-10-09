Advertisement

Waco: Photographer wants to spread love with portraits

By Gordon Collier
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a local photographer has a lot to say about hate.

“I’m just really tired of all the hate. Like the song says - what the world needs now is love. I really believe that," said Tim Prefume.

The photographer wanted to do something that brought people of all backgrounds together for a common goal.

He came up with the idea of putting together a magazine that would feature models of all walks of life, races, creeds and orientations.

“We’re shooting everyone - white, black, Hispanic, Native American, a Muslim, a gay couple. We wanted to include everyone," Prefume said.

This magazine, which does not yet have a name, is truly a labor of love.

Prefume isn’t making any money off it.

He thought asking people to help for free would be difficult, but apparently, he’s not the only one who is tired of all the hate.

“I thought people would first ask, ‘well, how much does the gig pay?’ That’s not the case. Right now, I have 50 models ready to go in addition to designers, make-up artists, photographers. Everyone wants to do it to send a message,” Prefume said.

His message is simple: If we work together, anything is possible.

One of the youngest models, 16-year-old Keturah Rollins, summed it up best.

“I think with everything going on right now, it’s important to show the kids, to show everyone that the world needs some love right now," Keturah said.

Prefume hopes to have the magazine printed and ready to distribute by the first of the year.

“Just in time to welcome in what we’re hoping will be a much better year," he said.

