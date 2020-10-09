‘We call him Coach’ - China Spring athletic director is coaching his grandsons

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - In 2018, Mark Bell put his days of coaching the China Spring Cougars behind him, becoming the athletic director of the program.

His son, Brian took his spot as head coach. This fall, he’s getting the chance to coach a group of Cougars on Saturdays.

“He was a coach at China Spring so he knows all the plays and all that” said Braxton Bell, Mark’s grandson.

Bell coached at China Spring for 21 years, leading the cougars to 171 wins and 18 playoff appearances before becoming the athletic director.

“We call him coach,” said Cannon and Braxton Bell when they were asked what they call their grandpa.

Cannon and Braxton’s dad is Shawn Bell, a former Baylor quarterback who is currently Baylor’s tight end coach.

“It’s fun because my dad used to play and it’s just so fun,” said Cannon Bell about playing football.

This is the first flag football season for this generation of Bells.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m probably too competitive at this level maybe a little too intense, but to be honest with you they really respond to the tough coaching and the roughness that I bring to the field,” said Mark Bell.

One thing they won’t have to work on, is post-game interview techniques.

“The Seahawks were a good team. Bam was there best player I can tell you that and they played their hearts out,” said Braxton Bell.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.