Advertisement

‘We call him Coach’ - China Spring athletic director is coaching his grandsons

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - In 2018, Mark Bell put his days of coaching the China Spring Cougars behind him, becoming the athletic director of the program.

His son, Brian took his spot as head coach. This fall, he’s getting the chance to coach a group of Cougars on Saturdays.

“He was a coach at China Spring so he knows all the plays and all that” said Braxton Bell, Mark’s grandson.

Bell coached at China Spring for 21 years, leading the cougars to 171 wins and 18 playoff appearances before becoming the athletic director.

“We call him coach,” said Cannon and Braxton Bell when they were asked what they call their grandpa.

Cannon and Braxton’s dad is Shawn Bell, a former Baylor quarterback who is currently Baylor’s tight end coach.

“It’s fun because my dad used to play and it’s just so fun,” said Cannon Bell about playing football.

This is the first flag football season for this generation of Bells.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m probably too competitive at this level maybe a little too intense, but to be honest with you they really respond to the tough coaching and the roughness that I bring to the field,” said Mark Bell.

One thing they won’t have to work on, is post-game interview techniques.

“The Seahawks were a good team. Bam was there best player I can tell you that and they played their hearts out,” said Braxton Bell.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

China Spring athletic director is coaching his grandsons

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Sports

Puppy Picks Week 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Baylor suspends all football-related activities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19.

Sports

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Latest News

Health

One local youth football league has a plan to keep players on the field

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas youth football league has a plan aimed at keeping its players on the field.

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champions: Reicher’s Jake Boozer

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
Jake Boozer is a senior at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School.

Sports

Let’s Mow! Lawn Mower racing restarts in Wortham

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The track is now the home of the Lone Star Mower Racing Association, which crowns Texas state champions every year.

Sports

Lawn mower racing at Camp Shayla

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT

Baylor

Baylor softball hires Johnigan as assistant coach

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor softball has hired Steve “Hoot” Johnigan as an assistant coach, head coach Glenn Moore announced Monday.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 7 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Voting for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the sixth week of the high school football season is now open. Choose between the Bremond-Mart, Salado-Connally, West-Whitney, Troy-McGregor.