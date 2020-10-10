Advertisement

Anti-police ‘satanist’ runs for sheriff as Republican in NH

Aria DiMezzo, a Republican candidate for sheriff in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, poses outside her campaign headquarters and work place, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Keene, N.H. Republicans in the New Hampshire county are wrestling with the fact that DiMezzo, who was nominated in last month's primary, is a transgender satanist whose campaign slogan disparages the police. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aria DiMezzo, a Republican candidate for sheriff in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, poses outside her campaign headquarters and work place, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Keene, N.H. Republicans in the New Hampshire county are wrestling with the fact that DiMezzo, who was nominated in last month's primary, is a transgender satanist whose campaign slogan disparages the police. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By MICHAEL CASEY
Published: Oct. 10, 2020
(AP) - Republicans in one New Hampshire county have nominated a unconventional candidate for sheriff: a self-described satanist whose campaign slogan disparages the police.

Aria DiMezzo is a transgender woman in her early 30s who was the lone Republican candidate for Cheshire County sheriff in the September primary, although she identifies as a Libertarian.

Since last month’s primary, she has become a minor celebrity in her hometown of Keene.

But she also has become the target of online attacks. A homophobic slur was spray-painted on her car.

And a write-in challenger has emerged. She’s seeking to unseat Democrat Eli Rivera, who has held the job in the county of more than 76,000 since 2012.

