Area health district reports one more death and 55 new cases of Covid-19

Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon that COVID-19 has claimed the life of a 91-year-old Hispanic male.
By STAFF
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon that COVID-19 has claimed the life of a 91-year-old Hispanic male.

This brings the total deaths in McLennan County to 125.

The county also reported 55 new cases of the virus bringing the total reported cases to 8,934. Of the total, 476 cases are active and 8,333 patients have recovered.

50 patients were hospitalized and 9 cases are on ventilators.

