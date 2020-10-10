“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

The concert had musicians from eight bands performing for eight hours. The event cost $5 to attend or stream from home.

Organizers say the concert is a great way to give musicians work during the pandemic while also making a difference in the lives of those struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“This is what we know and we love it,” said I.V. Williams.

“What better way to get back into some normalcy for us, which is live events, than giving back to our friends in Louisiana? We thrive in this community and we got all local artists, ready to have a good time and help those in need.”

Williams says the goal was to raise $2,000.

Those in attendance were required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

