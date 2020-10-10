Dr. Anthony Fauci, again cautioning large-scale gatherings without mask

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, is again cautioning against large-scale gatherings of people without masks.

President Donald Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

Trump’s Rose Garden event announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee on Sept. 26 has been labeled a “super-spreader” for the coronavirus.

Fauci told The Associated Press on Friday he “was not surprised to see a super-spreader event given the circumstances” of few masks. Fauci says the CDC guideline for getting people back into society generally “is 10 days from the onset of your symptoms.”

That onset for Trump was Oct. 1, according to his doctors, who said Trump could return to holding events on Saturday.

