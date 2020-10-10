Drive-by shooting incident leaves 12-year-old dead in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says a 12-year-old is dead after a drive-by shooting incident that happened earlier this morning in Aiken County.

Edward F. McKenzie Jr., 12, was shot inside his home on the 1000 Blk of Wyman St. from a drive-by shooting. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence for shots being fired at 3:58 a.m.

McKenzie Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:40 a.m. from at least one gunshot wound. He will be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry, SC.

a 13-year-old also sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1000

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.