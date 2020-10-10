Advertisement

Oreo created limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

Photo from Oreo
Photo from Oreo(Oreo)
By By Marika Gerken
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) OREO and PFLAG have released a limited edition rainbow cookie in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

The cookies will not be sold in stores and will instead be given to fans to “reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson for OREO told CNN.

The cookies are part of OREO and PFLAG’s new Proud Parent platform, “a long-term campaign shining light on the importance of a supportive family in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.”

PFLAG, which up until 2014 was called “Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” was founded in 1973 after “the simple act of a mother publicly supporting her gay son,” according to the website. The organization is focused on fostering community between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their families and allies.

The giveaway will begin today, October 9, 2020, and fans can enter by “sharing a photo of what allyship means to them” on social media, according to OREO.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump can’t use $3.6 billion in military funds for border wall construction, federal court rules

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JULIÁN AGUILAR
The 2-1 decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes as $3.6 billion was slated for construction of about a dozen projects, including two projects in the Laredo and El Paso areas.

National

Biden hits Trump on economy in critical Pennsylvania county

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With the backdrop of a union facility in a key battleground county of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden on Saturday blistered President Donald Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters who helped flip the Rust Belt to the Republican column four years ago.

News

“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

National

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
But the California Democrat says she's still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal.

News

“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a "Walk for the Badge" at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

Latest News

National

Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

Delta still dangerous after slamming Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Delta has already caused a great deal of damage but leaders in the Southeast say the threat isn't over yet.

National

Titans back at work, not talking about COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

US Postal Service to increase prices in 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The commission will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 24, 2021.