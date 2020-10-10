Advertisement

President Trump can’t use $3.6 billion in military funds for border wall construction, federal court rules

Detail of two types of border fence that divide El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as seen on Wednesday April 22. On the left, wire mesh; on the right bollard-style bars and is topped with a metal plate. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that it launched a website to promote wall construction, which has continued in New Mexico and West Texas despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The barbed wire is part of a fence to prevent people in El Paso from entering a nearby water canal. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Detail of two types of border fence that divide El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as seen on Wednesday April 22. On the left, wire mesh; on the right bollard-style bars and is topped with a metal plate. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that it launched a website to promote wall construction, which has continued in New Mexico and West Texas despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The barbed wire is part of a fence to prevent people in El Paso from entering a nearby water canal. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)(Cedar Attanasio | AP)
By JULIÁN AGUILAR
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Texas Tribune) - A federal appeals court ruled late Friday that President Donald Trump’s use of his emergency powers to build his long-promised border wall with military funds is illegal, striking a blow to one of his signature campaign promises just weeks before the November election.

The 2-1 decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes as $3.6 billion was slated for construction of about a dozen projects, including two projects in the Laredo and El Paso areas. The money was diverted from funds dedicated for military construction after the president declared a national emergency in February 2019 to tap the funds. The projects in Texas would have covered more than 60 miles, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“The courts have once again confirmed what everyone knows: Trump’s fake ‘national emergency’ was just another pretext for targeting immigrants and border communities,” said Dror Ladin, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project. “It’s past time for Trump to finally give up on trying to raid the federal budget for his wasteful and illegal project.”

The lawsuit, Sierra Club v. Trump, was filed last year by the ACLU on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition. The ruling Friday upholds a 2019 decision that halted the construction. But that order was put on hold, said Gloria Smith, the managing attorney at the Sierra Club.

“The district court was very careful and went ahead and granted an injunction and then stayed his own injunction pending a full resolution of the case,” she said. “So the stay is gone, the injunction is back in force, which means no construction.”

Trump’s emergency declaration came after the U.S. Congress allotted about $1.4 billion in a 2019 budget bill for wall construction. But Trump balked at the amount after he requested nearly $6 billion for the effort. Congress tried twice to stop the national emergency declaration, but the president vetoed both efforts.

Friday’s decision comes as the Trump administration is in an 11th-hour push to speed up construction of barriers on the southern border before the Nov. 3 election. Construction has increased to about 2 miles per day, nearly twice the daily rate since the start of 2020, The Washington Post reported late last month.

But Texas has been a persistent wrench in the president’s plans because, unlike in other border states, most of the land eyed for border barriers in Texas is on privately owned land. That means the Department of Homeland Security must secure some of that land through eminent domain, a process that can take long if landowners choose to file suit against the federal government.

Smith said the plaintiffs were celebrating Saturday but are prepared for future battles, including possible arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court because there are other aspects of the case that the administration can challenge.

“The administration, the Department of Homeland Security, needed to identify the provisions in the U.S. Code that it would rely on to take those monies,” she said. “As we started to learn that, and as we started identifying specific project sites, we would amend our complaint with more specificity. So there are offshoots of the main lawsuit.”

David Donatti, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, said the Supreme Court could issue an emergency stay without making a final determination on the case before the Nov. 3 election.

“They could do that, but they would need a majority of the court to do it. But because at the moment we only have eight justices, we have to see how that would shake out,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden hits Trump on economy in critical Pennsylvania county

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With the backdrop of a union facility in a key battleground county of Pennsylvania, Joe Biden on Saturday blistered President Donald Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters who helped flip the Rust Belt to the Republican column four years ago.

News

“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

National

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
But the California Democrat says she's still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal.

News

“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a "Walk for the Badge" at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

Latest News

National

Oreo created limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By By Marika Gerken
OREO and PFLAG have released a limited edition rainbow cookie in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

National

Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

Delta still dangerous after slamming Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Delta has already caused a great deal of damage but leaders in the Southeast say the threat isn't over yet.

National

Titans back at work, not talking about COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

US Postal Service to increase prices in 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The commission will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 24, 2021.