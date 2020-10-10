Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday as investors drew encouragement from ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill aimed at delivering more aid to the ailing U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, its third gain in a row, and added 3.8% for the week.

The solid finish follows a weeks-long run of mostly shaky trading over worries that Congress and the White House won’t deliver more support for the economy as it reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors also worry that stock prices simply got too high during the summer.

