Ted Bundy’s final days on display at Pigeon Forge museum

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Ted Bundy’s final days are now on display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum. This exhibit looks at his last interview, his last crime and the days right before he was put to death.

The day before Bundy was put to death, he gave an interview where he warned people about the dangers of pornography. He explained that pornography wasn’t to blame for what he did but stated that it contributed to his violence. Bundy warned to beware of pornography and graphic television content, as he felt this started his vicious behaviors.

It’s all part of the story you’ll see at this new temporary exhibit that opens Saturday.

“This exhibit is Ted Bundy’s final days, his final arrest his final crimes, his final interview his death. His final interview is where he talks about pornography,” said Janine Vaccarello, Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “He said he doesn’t blame pornography, but he said it ignited something in him.”

Ted Bundy’s famous VW Bug is still on display at the museum not far from this temporary exhibit.

Again this new exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

