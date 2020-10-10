“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a “Walk for the Badge” at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

With every step and every picture, the life of Deputy Jones is remembered by those who loved him.

“He lived every day to the fullest,” said Debbie Jones, Matt’s mother.

“That’s what we all should do. I know everyone tells us to do that, too, but it’s too hard as a parent. It’s too hard to do that right now.”

On Oct. 11, 2019, Jones and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were on the side of Highway 6 helping a driver when a black Mazda hydroplaned and crashed into them.

Jones died at the scene.

Debbie says it’s the support of the community that has kept her going.

“We couldn’t have made it without family and friends,” she said.

“It would’ve been so much harder without them. Every day has been a struggle and it never gets easier.”

Along with the walk, the event included a raffle and silent auction to help raise money for the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington D.C., where Jones' name is etched on the memorial wall.

A tribute Debbie says keeps his memory alive.

“We were always proud of him,” she said.

“He was always helping people and it was regardless of whether he was wearing the badge or not. He was always helping. That was Matt.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the organization in Deputy Jones' honor may contribute online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.