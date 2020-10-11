Advertisement

Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's leading asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, speculates that asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is actually a Centaur upper rocket stage that propelled NASA’s Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966 before it was discarded. (Convair/General Dynamics Astronautics Atlas Negative Collection/San Diego Air and Space Museum via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - What looks like an asteroid may just be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission more than 50 years ago.

The newly spotted object is expected to get nabbed by Earth’s gravity and become a mini moon next month.

NASA’s leading asteroid expert thinks it is the upper rocket stage from a 1966 mission.

Observations as the object draws closer should help nail its identity.

He speculates the object is the Centaur stage from NASA’s Surveyor 2 mission, dating back to 1966. It’s expected to shoot back out into its own orbit around the sun next March.

