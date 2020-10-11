Advertisement

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear issued a video statement to his YouTube channel Sunday announcing that he and his family had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon and would be self-quarantining as a result.

“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we’re keeping other people around us safe,” Beshear said in the video statement. “That we are walking the walk, not just talking the talk.”

The governor says he and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later Saturday. The governor says his family was not in contact with anyone else following their potential exposure.

Governor Beshear says his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings.

While the governor and his family have all tested negative and are not showing symptoms, the family says they will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

The Governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually and says he and his family will be tested regularly during their quarantine.

You can see the video update below:

