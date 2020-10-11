Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

We’ll see some patchy fog near and south of Highway 84 at sunrise, with everything evaporated by 10am. After that, the heat is on as we’ll have sunny skies and highs around 100° during the afternoon. Those out west near Highway 281 will have the best chance for seeing triple-digits in the afternoon.

Luckily, a cold front will quickly rescue us Monday morning, bringing back cooler highs in the mid 80′s Monday afternoon. We’ll peak in the upper 80s afterwards on Wednesday before another front moves through Thursday. This one will be stronger and bring highs down into the 70s to end the work week. A third cold front is expected to move through after next weekend.

