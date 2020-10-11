Advertisement

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll see some patchy fog near and south of Highway 84 at sunrise, with everything evaporated by 10am.  After that, the heat is on as we’ll have sunny skies and highs around 100° during the afternoon.  Those out west near Highway 281 will have the best chance for seeing triple-digits in the afternoon.

Luckily, a cold front will quickly rescue us Monday morning, bringing back cooler highs in the mid 80′s Monday afternoon.  We’ll peak in the upper 80s afterwards on Wednesday before another front moves through Thursday.  This one will be stronger and bring highs down into the 70s to end the work week.  A third cold front is expected to move through after next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

Updated: 13 hours ago
Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

7 Day Forecast

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: 14 hours ago
Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

National

Delta weakens to tropical storm as it pummels Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Delta crashed onshore Friday night near the coastal town of Creole, Louisiana — a distance of only about 15 miles from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in the state.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Toasty Weekend, but Several Cold Fronts to Look Forward to Next Week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

National

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
As Hurricane Delta lashes toward the Gulf Coast, a FEMA spokesperson details the agency’s involvement in impact prevention and recovery.

7 Day Forecast

Showers Expected Today, Record Heat This Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT