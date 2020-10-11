Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

Hot weather will be seen to start the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s until sunset, although if you live near Highway 281 you’ll be seeing temperatures around 100° until sunset. We dip to the 70s for the overnight, with morning lows in the mid 60s. The front will arrive at sunrise, after which we’ll have very comfortable, Fall-like conditions with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon. We warmup a little more heading towards mid-week, but another cold front will move in on Thursday.

This will bring highs back into the low 80′s Thursday afternoon, with perfect highs in the mid 70′s on Friday. Highs will only be in the low 80′s for your weekend with partly cloudy skies, with a third cold front moving in to start the following week.

