Advertisement

Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot weather will be seen to start the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s until sunset, although if you live near Highway 281 you’ll be seeing temperatures around 100° until sunset.  We dip to the 70s for the overnight, with morning lows in the mid 60s.  The front will arrive at sunrise, after which we’ll have very comfortable, Fall-like conditions with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon.  We warmup a little more heading towards mid-week, but another cold front will move in on Thursday.

This will bring highs back into the low 80′s Thursday afternoon, with perfect highs in the mid 70′s on Friday.  Highs will only be in the low 80′s for your weekend with partly cloudy skies, with a third cold front moving in to start the following week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

7 Day Forecast

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

7 Day Forecast

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

National

Delta weakens to tropical storm as it pummels Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Delta crashed onshore Friday night near the coastal town of Creole, Louisiana — a distance of only about 15 miles from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in the state.

7 Day Forecast

Toasty Weekend, but Several Cold Fronts to Look Forward to Next Week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

National

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
As Hurricane Delta lashes toward the Gulf Coast, a FEMA spokesperson details the agency’s involvement in impact prevention and recovery.

7 Day Forecast

Showers Expected Today, Record Heat This Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update