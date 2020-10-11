Cowboys defeat Giants, but lose Prescott to devastating injury

DALLAS, Texas (CBS SPORTS) - Dak Prescott’s season is in jeopardy after the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a devastating ankle injury during the Cowboy’s 37-34 last-second victory over the New York Giants.

Prescott was orchestrating a rally for the Dallas Cowboys after tossing an early pick-six, connecting often with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to deliver one big play after another.

But when he took to using his legs to convert late in the third quarter, his right ankle got caught beneath the defender and the turf. The cart was brought out to take Prescott to the locker room, and it appears he may have suffered either a broken or dislocated ankle.

Either would threaten the remainder of his season, but a broken ankle would see him done until 2021.

The Cowboys announced soon after the injury that Prescott was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation. A final determination will come once X-rays and an MRI are done -- both to be performed expeditiously -- but there’s no getting around what was seen on the field.

