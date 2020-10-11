Advertisement

Two Brazos Valley business owners aim to fight COVID-19 with new technology

Business owners bring walk-through sanitation machine to Bryan-College Station.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley business owners have teamed up in the fight against COVID-19 by using a new type of technology.

A personal experience with the coronavirus inspired William Foster III to find an innovative way to combat the virus.

“My son in California caught the virus, him and his wife, and I was determined to find some way to prevent that," said Foster.

Foster then teamed up with ProHealth 2020, located in College Station, to bring the walk-through sanitizing machine to the area.

In order for the machine to disinfect the body, it dispenses a germ-killing mist called Zoono. The disinfectant is said to be able to kill hundreds of germs, viruses, and bacteria.

Dan Quinn, one of the founders of ProHealth 2020, said the technology-based solution can kill germs including COVID-19 on surfaces for 30 days or more, and on the skin for 24 hours.

“The molecular spikes grow if someone comes in with COVID-19 and touches the table. The germs that are transferred onto the table are then instantly killed. The nano-spikes puncture the membrane instantly so it can’t survive on the surface,” said Quinn.

A demonstration of the walk-through sanitizing machine was held Friday at the Premiere Cinemas in Bryan. Manager Andrea Fletcher said she welcomes the new technology and believes it will help us in the long run.

“I think we just need to think outside the box, from what we’ve normally been doing, to live our lives again, to open up our businesses, and to get back to normal," said Fletcher.

Foster said the ultimate goal of the machine is safety.

“This will help make you safe, we can be back to normal if we use what we have to flatten the virus,” said Foster.

To find out more about Zoono and the walk-through sanitizing station, you can visit ProHealth’s 2020 website here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

News

“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a "Walk for the Badge" at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

News

Merecedez-Benz Drive of the night

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT

News

Marquee Matchup 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT

News

Julie and Dax talk football: 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Latest News

News

Attendance dips in some area school districts

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Know her? Texas cold case investigators look for leads in 28-year-old murder

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas cold case investigators increased the reward for information Friday in the 1992 murder of a woman whose identity remains a mystery.

News

52-year-old Central Texas man dies in ATV crash

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Authorities Friday identified a 52-year-old Central Texas man who died in an ATV crash.

Our Town

Waco: Vehicle fire backs up on Highway 6

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
A vehicle fire backed up traffic Friday evening on State Highway 6 just east of Waco.

Health

COVID-19: Three more deaths, 160 new cases in Central Texas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and 160 more area residents have been diagnosed with the virus while statewide in the past week, nearly 30,000 new cases have been confirmed.

Health

Attendance dips in some area school districts

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
In a school year unlike any other, some districts across Central Texas are seeing a dip in attendance.