All 4 Seasons....this Week!

We have a series of cold fronts that will be moving into Central Texas over the next week or so; first one came today, next one comes on Thursday, followed by a third front by the end of the weekend/into early next week. These fronts are going to keep our weather teeter-tottering back and forth, so keep the jackets close but don’t put those shorts away just yet either.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year is right around 81 degrees. Tuesday and Thursday will be fall-feeling with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. In between those fall days however, we have a late summer day squeezed in. On Wednesday, highs will climb into the low 90s and we will likely see a small bump up in humidity thanks to south winds returning. Those south winds are around for one day, before they change direction and come back out of the north behind our strongest cold front of the three in the next 10 days.

Thursday will be breezy with winds out of the north, running in about 15-30mph. These winds come with our strongest cold front (of the three) and that will bring in drier and cooler air for the end of the week. Friday highs will struggle to make it to around 70 degrees. Both Friday and Saturday mornings will be chilly as we dip into the upper 40s/low 50s.

Basically, the old saying of ‘if you don’t like the weather in Texas wait 5 minutes' really applies this week! Even with our active weather pattern, we don’t expect to see much, if any, rain in the next 10 days. That would put us a little over 3 weeks without rain! We are doing well in terms of the drought conditions (thank you wet September), but that’s definitely a dry spell that doesn’t have much relief in sight.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.