Another Roller Coaster Week Of Weather This Week!

Sunday’s temperatures in the 90s were record-setting in Central Texas with the Waco Regional Airport tying the record high of 97°. Thankfully, we have a cold front set to arrive today that’ll help to cool us off and we also have potentially two more fronts arriving after that to help cool things off before they get too hot! Morning temperatures today will start off in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s with ample humidity in the atmosphere. Today’s front will pass through between 6 AM and 10 AM and will kick up northerly winds and give us a noticeable drop in dew points. Temperatures as the front passes through may dip a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 60s but thanks to ample sunshine, highs should be able to rebound into the low 80s by the end of the afternoon. Today’s front will drop morning temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday morning. With ample sunshine coming back into the forecast Tuesday, highs should warm into the low-to-mid 80s.

Westerly winds aloft in the atmosphere should shuttle some warmer temperatures back into Central Texas Wednesday as highs climb well above normal into the upper 80s and low 90s! Thankfully, another cold front arrives Thursday and should help to cut off that warming trend. Thursday’s front passes through during the day so temperatures will warm into the low 80s. As of now, it looks like the front should be strong enough to potentially drop temperatures from the 80s into the 70s during the afternoon. Thursday’s front drops highs into the upper 60s and low 70s Friday before we warm back into the mid 70s Saturday. Morning temperatures will be a bit chilly too dropping into the mid-to-upper 40s. Another cold front is set to move through the area between Sunday and next Tuesday and should give us another reinforcing shot of cooler air. We aren’t able to pin point the timing of that front just yet, but we’re confident we won’t be seeing much rain from it. In fact, outside of a 20% chance of rain with next week’s front, rain chances stay out of the forecast for the next 10 days. The last time we’ve seen measurable precipitation was September 22nd.

