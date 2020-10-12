‘Asteroid’ turns out to be space junk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - So much for the idea of an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, being caught in our gravitational pull and becoming a mini-moon.

Scientists say instead of being a cosmic rock, the object heading earthward appears to be just some space junk.

NASA’s top asteroid expert says the object seems to be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission 54 years ago.

A telescope in Hawaii last month found the mystery object heading this way while searching for objects that could cause problems down here.

Further study will nail down the identity of the object before it’s due to arrive.

