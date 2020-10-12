Average US gas price falls to less than $2.25/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just less than $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production.

Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

