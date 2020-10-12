Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed to Dec. 12

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed and will now be played December 12 at McLane Stadium.

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Baylor has suspended team practice through October 17. This spike has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.

“Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible. Thank you to Commissioner Bowlsby and Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder for their cooperation in rescheduling this matchup," stated Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades.

Kick time and television coverage for the rescheduled game will be released when available.

“In situations like this, it is best to do all that you can to break the chain of transmission to help mitigate the length of time for ongoing spread of the virus,” said Dr. Christopher J. Hostler, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS). ICS serves as a consultant to the Big 12 in matters related to COVID-19.

Baylor athletics will release additional information when it is available to original ticket holders via email to the email address on file.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.