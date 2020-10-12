Advertisement

Dozens of COVID-19 cases involving BU football players, staff reported

Dozens of active COVID-19 cases involving Baylor football players and football staff members were reported Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Dozens of active COVID-19 cases involving Baylor football players and football staff members were reported Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(WIBW)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor University Monday reported 32 active cases of COVID-19 involving student athletes, 28 of whom are football players.

Fourteen football staff members also have active cases of the virus, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades told SicEm365 Radio host David Smoak Monday.

Twenty nine of the cases are symptomatic, the university said.

Forty four cases were being monitored Monday.

Baylor’s homecoming game Saturday against Oklahoma State has been postponed until Dec. 12 after a “significant rise in COVID-19 cases,” Rhoades announced Sunday night.

Team practice has been suspended until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed until Dec. 12

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s football game interruption guidelines.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Cowboys defeat Giants, but lose Prescott to devastating injury

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dak Prescott’s season is in jeopardy after the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a devastating ankle injury.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 8 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Voting for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the eighth week of the high school football season is now open.

Latest News

Xtra Point

McGregor bests Troy in shootout 58-57

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
McGregor defeated Troy 58-57.

Xtra Point

West grinds out win over Whitney

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
West defeats Whitney 14-6.

Sports

Week : Troy vs. McGregor

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT

Sports

Week 7: West vs. Whitney

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT

Xtra Point

Yoe tops Academy 37-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Cameron Yoe beat Academy 37-19.

Xtra Point

Holland storms past Moody

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Holland defeated Moody 56-8.