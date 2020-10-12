Dozens of COVID-19 cases involving BU football players, staff reported

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor University Monday reported 32 active cases of COVID-19 involving student athletes, 28 of whom are football players.

Fourteen football staff members also have active cases of the virus, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades told SicEm365 Radio host David Smoak Monday.

Twenty nine of the cases are symptomatic, the university said.

Forty four cases were being monitored Monday.

Baylor’s homecoming game Saturday against Oklahoma State has been postponed until Dec. 12 after a “significant rise in COVID-19 cases,” Rhoades announced Sunday night.

Team practice has been suspended until Saturday.

