Bell County opts in to plan to reopen bars

Bell County is opting in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County is opting in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn filed the opt-in request Monday with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“I wanted to hear from our local health authorities about our case counts and our Bell County Hospital capacity before making a decision,” Blackburn said.

“After visiting with our health care providers in the area, I was reassured that our hospital capacity is both stable and adequate at this time,” he said.

“I fully recognize that can change and will be in close contact with our area health care providers to monitor the situation.”

McLennan County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the issue Tuesday.

