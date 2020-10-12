Belton: Citizens police academy finally graduates after COVID-19 stall

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Pretty much everyone and everything is having to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus including police agencies.

The Belton Police Department held its first-ever socially-distanced graduation for its Citizens Police Academy last week.

Class #11 is officially the longest-running class to date for Belton PD, according to officials who say the group started in January but had to pause in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

