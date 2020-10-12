Advertisement

Belton: “Just Between Friends” event helps parents find children’s clothing

The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.
By Alex Gibbs
Oct. 11, 2020
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

Parents were able to trade and purchase maternity and children’s items needed for their young families.

Organizers like Dawn Pfannestiel say with their earlier event being cancelled due to COVID-19 back in March, they’re proud to be able to provide the essentials to parents this Fall.

“We love the face we were able to have the sale,” she said.

“We had a great weekend and it’s just such a good resource for these families. It means a lot that we’re still able to serve them and get them the items they need.”

The event had up to 150,000 items and pieces of clothing for sale and trade.

