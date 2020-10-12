Advertisement

Black man whom Texas officers led by a rope sues for $1 million

Donald Neely, 44, filed the suit in Galveston County.
Donald Neely, 44, filed the suit in Galveston County.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A Black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a Texas city and its police department for $1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest.

News outlets report 44-year-old Donald Neely filed the suit in Galveston County.

It alleges the conduct was “extreme and outrageous,” physically injuring Neely and causing him distress.

Photos of the 2019 encounter showed Neely being led by the officers on a rope linked to handcuffs after he was arrested for criminal trespass.

The images drew outrage for their resemblance to pictures showing chained slaves. City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas border agents seize more than $2 million worth of drugs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Texas border agents have seized more than $2 million worth of drugs.

News

‘Walk for the Badge’ fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Sports

Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed until Dec. 12

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Darby Brown
The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s football game interruption guidelines.

News

‘Change is Here’ Rally held in Troy

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Politics

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff.

Latest News

Our Town

Belton: ‘Just Between Friends’ event helps parents find children’s clothing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

News

Teenage driver flees after crash that left Central Texas woman dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was in custody Monday after a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and sent a second woman and a 4-year-old child to local hospitals.

News

Six motorcycles crash on Central Texas highway, one biker dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One biker died after six motorcycles collided as riders attempted to pass a vehicle on a Central Texas highway.

News

Firefighters contain early-morning fire at Central Texas warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Fire broke out early Monday morning in a Central Texas warehouse.

Our Town

Belton: Citizens police academy finally graduates after COVID-19 stall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Pretty much everyone and everything is having to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus including police agencies.