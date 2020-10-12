CBP seizes more than $7-million in drugs, including record meth haul

SAN DIEGO, California (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border protection officers sized more than $7.2 million in narcotics, including more than 3,000 pounds of meth, the second largest meth bust along the southwest border in the history of the agency.

On October 9, 2020, the male driver of a tractor trailer arrived at the port of entry and declared the truck’s cargo as medical supplies.

CBP officers decided to screen the shipment using the port’s x-ray imaging system, which led to abnormalities in the rear of the truck.

A drug sniffing dog alerted to boxes inside the trailer and the shipment was sent to a dock for further inspection.

As officers offloaded the shipment, they discovered 3,014 pounds of meth, 64 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of fentanyl powder and almost 37 pounds of fentanyl pills worth around $7.2 million dollars.

The man driving the truck, a 47-year-old Mexican national, is in federal custody facing criminal charges.

“This massive seizure is testament of what law enforcement agencies can do when we combine forces – prevent over $7 million worth of deadly drugs from entering our country," said DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery.

“Thus saving countless lives from addiction and overdose deaths.”

