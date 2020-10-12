Advertisement

“Change is Here” Rally held in Troy

A small group of protesters held a “Change is Here” rally in Troy Sunday evening.
A small group of protesters held a “Change is Here” rally in Troy Sunday evening.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A small group of protesters held a “Change is Here” rally in Troy Sunday evening.

Stories and prayers were shared by the group to peacefully protest police brutality and racial tensions making headlines across the nation.

“We want to bring more awareness,” said Organizer Patrick Arryn.

“The main message is that we’re more alike than we are different. It’s not a black, brown or white issue. It’s a heart issue and it’s time for America to repent.”

Destiny Nickles, a Troy native and teacher for Austin ISD, says growing up in a mostly white community had a profound impact on her.

She’s urging anyone in the community to get involved however they can.

“Yes, we want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Michael Dean, but we’re fighting against a system of micro aggression at the smallest level, to the systemic and institutionalized racism at the highest level," she said.

“You can be a part of the change! What legacy do you want to leave for those behind you? Voting continues that legacy.”

Others live City Administrator Jeff Straub share that vision.

“We need to think about what we can do, more than we can yell,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Belton: “Just Between Friends” event helps parents find children’s clothing

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Temple: Reptile show draws dozens

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Dozens of visitors came to a special reptile show held by the company “HERPS” at the Mayborn Convention Center Sunday.

News

“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

News

“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a "Walk for the Badge" at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Merecedez-Benz Drive of the night

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT

News

Marquee Matchup 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT

News

Julie and Dax talk football: 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Attendance dips in some area school districts

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Know her? Texas cold case investigators look for leads in 28-year-old murder

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas cold case investigators increased the reward for information Friday in the 1992 murder of a woman whose identity remains a mystery.

News

52-year-old Central Texas man dies in ATV crash

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Authorities Friday identified a 52-year-old Central Texas man who died in an ATV crash.