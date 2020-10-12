“Change is Here” Rally held in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A small group of protesters held a “Change is Here” rally in Troy Sunday evening.

Stories and prayers were shared by the group to peacefully protest police brutality and racial tensions making headlines across the nation.

“We want to bring more awareness,” said Organizer Patrick Arryn.

“The main message is that we’re more alike than we are different. It’s not a black, brown or white issue. It’s a heart issue and it’s time for America to repent.”

Destiny Nickles, a Troy native and teacher for Austin ISD, says growing up in a mostly white community had a profound impact on her.

She’s urging anyone in the community to get involved however they can.

“Yes, we want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Michael Dean, but we’re fighting against a system of micro aggression at the smallest level, to the systemic and institutionalized racism at the highest level," she said.

“You can be a part of the change! What legacy do you want to leave for those behind you? Voting continues that legacy.”

Others live City Administrator Jeff Straub share that vision.

“We need to think about what we can do, more than we can yell,” he said.

