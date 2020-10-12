Advertisement

Donated pool table could get veterans talking at local help center

Michael Nelson (left) was able to watch on proudly as the eight-foot table, valued at more than $4,000, was reassembled on site.
Michael Nelson (left) was able to watch on proudly as the eight-foot table, valued at more than $4,000, was reassembled on site.(Courtesy photos)
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit that helps veterans get care under one roof received a donation it says will go far in doing more than providing entertainment for vets.

Michael Nelson of China Spring, an Army Vietnam veteran with the 9th Division, was searching online for the perfect place to which to donate his pool table when he came upon the Veterans One Stop organization, which operates under the umbrella of Heart of Texas Region MHMR.

Bobbie Stewart is the program manager at the center.

“Michael called us and asked if we were interested in the pool table and of course we said yes because our old one is very tired and worn out,” Stewart said.

The pristine table was moved from Nelson’s garage to the center on La Salle Avenue with the help of DFW Billiards in Ennis, which “took a loss” given the low amount the company charged the organization, Stewart said.

Nelson was able to watch on proudly as the eight-foot table, valued at more than $4,000, was reassembled on site.

While playing pool is a fun and popular option for the nearly 4,000 serve a month, Stewart says it’s really about so much more than meets the eye.

“We use it for peer interaction, for peer support or having that casual talk or chat over a game of pool,” Stewart said.

“One of our clinicians plays in a league and she has built rapport with the veterans by having pool games.  She shoots pool with them and their session goes a lot smoother.”

The new pool table will also help the organization with its goal in reaching the younger generation of Army veterans before their trauma turns them to addiction or worse.

“It’s a way for us to reach those 20-something veterans, the post 9/11 vets so we can visit with them and get them help before they reach a point of no return or a point where it becomes hard more emotionally to seek our assistance.”

The pool table is there and available for use but because of COVID-19 the center is restricted to serving groups of 10 and fewer.

