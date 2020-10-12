Fans pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen at his childhood home

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - A nondescript yellow rental house on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, Calif., is a magnet of activity lately because it’s the childhood home of Eddie Van Halen.

Flowers and photos of Van Halen have been popping up since he died of cancer last week at the age of 65.

Van Halen was born in the Netherlands and moved to Pasadena when he was 7.

A local liquor store is drawing fans as well, because Eddie and Alex Van Halen supposedly wrote their last name in the cement, and it’s still visible.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.